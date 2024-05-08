Sage Investment Advisers LLC Buys 1,341 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sage Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 41.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 2.3% of Sage Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Sage Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Red Tortoise LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 370.0% during the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.1 %

QQQ stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $440.06. 24,728,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,326,637. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $321.32 and a 1-year high of $449.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $436.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $414.00.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.