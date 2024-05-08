Apollo Currency (APL) Trading Down 38.3% Over Last 7 Days

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. Over the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 38.3% lower against the dollar. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $852,567.83 and $22.19 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00054817 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00011094 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00019545 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00014752 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003460 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00006872 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

