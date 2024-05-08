TETRA Technologies, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share (NYSE:TTI)

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TETRA Technologies in a report released on Thursday, May 2nd. Northland Capmk analyst B. Brooks now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.13. The consensus estimate for TETRA Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.27 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for TETRA Technologies’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $153.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.76 million. TETRA Technologies had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 3.27%.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of TETRA Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TETRA Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

NYSE:TTI opened at $3.89 on Monday. TETRA Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $6.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.41. The company has a market capitalization of $510.13 million, a PE ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 2.21.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in TETRA Technologies in the third quarter valued at $113,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 16.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 117,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 16,233 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $294,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in TETRA Technologies by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 501,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 79,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in TETRA Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $378,000. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

