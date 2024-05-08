Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHHFree Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MHH opened at $8.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.82 million, a PE ratio of -13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.53. Mastech Digital has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $11.45.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHHGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.38 million. Mastech Digital had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.45%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastech Digital will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Mastech Digital

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MHH. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Mastech Digital by 11.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 65.2% during the third quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 12,484 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mastech Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $1,042,000. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA grew its stake in Mastech Digital by 3.0% in the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 794,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,150,000 after purchasing an additional 23,325 shares in the last quarter. 18.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastech Digital Company Profile

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. The company operates through Data and Analytics Services and IT Staffing Services segments. It offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

