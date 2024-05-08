Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MHH opened at $8.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.82 million, a PE ratio of -13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.53. Mastech Digital has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $11.45.

Get Mastech Digital alerts:

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.38 million. Mastech Digital had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.45%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastech Digital will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Mastech Digital

Mastech Digital Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MHH. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Mastech Digital by 11.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 65.2% during the third quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 12,484 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mastech Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $1,042,000. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA grew its stake in Mastech Digital by 3.0% in the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 794,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,150,000 after purchasing an additional 23,325 shares in the last quarter. 18.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. The company operates through Data and Analytics Services and IT Staffing Services segments. It offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastech Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastech Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.