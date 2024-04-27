Microlise Group (LON:SAAS) PT Raised to GBX 210

Microlise Group (LON:SAAS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 170 ($2.10) to GBX 210 ($2.59) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Microlise Group Stock Performance

Shares of SAAS opened at GBX 166.50 ($2.06) on Tuesday. Microlise Group has a 52-week low of GBX 88.04 ($1.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 178 ($2.20). The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 143.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 117.74. The stock has a market cap of £193.06 million, a PE ratio of 16,690.00 and a beta of 0.37.

Microlise Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a GBX 1.73 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. Microlise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20,000.00%.

About Microlise Group

Microlise Group plc provides transport management technology solutions. The company offers SaaS platform that digitizes the business processes of enterprise organizations running logistics operations. Its hardware and software technology solutions capture and analyze real-time transport and logistics data events to allow fleet operators to enhance across a range of key performance indicators, including operating efficiency, greenhouse gas emissions, and safety standards.

