DDD Partners LLC Has $5.31 Million Stock Position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG)

DDD Partners LLC lowered its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,744 shares during the quarter. DDD Partners LLC owned about 0.25% of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF worth $5,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 835.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 213,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 190,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Genomic Revolution ETF alerts:

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:ARKG opened at $28.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.76.

About ARK Genomic Revolution ETF

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.