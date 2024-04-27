General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Motors from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.65.

GM stock opened at $45.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $52.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.29. General Motors has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $46.17.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $43.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,315. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $1,227,541.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,361.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,248 shares of company stock worth $3,614,078. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GM. CWM LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 29,724 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $360,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 14,472 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

