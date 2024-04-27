Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on RBLX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Roblox from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Roblox from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.60.

Get Roblox alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Roblox

Roblox Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $35.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.24 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.53 and a 200 day moving average of $39.00. Roblox has a fifty-two week low of $24.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.20.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.15% and a negative return on equity of 770.71%. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roblox news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $456,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,747,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,945,913.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Roblox news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $456,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,747,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,945,913.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total transaction of $8,830,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $44.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 712,374 shares of company stock worth $29,639,338 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roblox

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 29.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,593,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,414,000 after purchasing an additional 10,025,779 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 158.0% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,151,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604,995 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 195.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,809,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162,833 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 13.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,014,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,194,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Roblox

(Get Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.