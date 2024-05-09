Picton Mahoney Asset Management Invests $417,000 in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

EL opened at $129.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.77, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.20 and a 200-day moving average of $138.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.22 and a 1-year high of $207.44.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.31%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EL. Raymond James raised their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Monday, April 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bernstein Bank lifted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.92.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

