Bogart Wealth LLC Buys 1,850 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 1,567.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQNR. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 558.9% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EQNR shares. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. DZ Bank downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.40 to $28.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinor ASA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Equinor ASA Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:EQNR traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $28.35. 226,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,646,255. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $88.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.85. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $24.44 and a 12 month high of $34.73.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $29.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.35 billion. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 9.30%. Equities analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinor ASA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 30.34%.

Equinor ASA Profile

(Free Report)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.