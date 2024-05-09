Bogart Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 3,281 iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ)

Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of IBTJ stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $21.18. 4,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,119. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $20.58 and a one year high of $22.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.37.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.0689 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (IBTJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2029 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2029. The fund will terminate in December 2029. IBTJ was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

