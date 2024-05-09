Bogart Wealth LLC Sells 56,153 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Bogart Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 287,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 56,153 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Old Republic International worth $8,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 1,069.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 526.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Thomas Dare sold 1,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $39,987.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,478,295.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Old Republic International news, VP Thomas Dare sold 1,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $39,987.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,478,295.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $101,445.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,022.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ORI shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Old Republic International from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

ORI stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.18. 237,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,739,005. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.88 and its 200 day moving average is $29.10. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $24.17 and a twelve month high of $31.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is 41.25%.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

