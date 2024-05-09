Bogart Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 268,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.67. The stock had a trading volume of 9,362,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,140,500. The company has a market capitalization of $156.68 billion, a PE ratio of -457.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $40.37.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,799.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Argus cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PFE

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.