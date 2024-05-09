EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Earns “Hold” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on EVgo from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of EVgo in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of EVgo in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.06.

EVgo stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.85. 1,576,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,863,577. The stock has a market cap of $556.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 2.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.60. EVgo has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $6.18.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $55.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.41 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that EVgo will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EVgo news, President Dennis G. Kish sold 34,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $104,151.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Dennis G. Kish sold 34,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $104,151.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 19,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $58,089.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,973. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,230 shares of company stock valued at $167,409. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in EVgo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in EVgo during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EVgo during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in EVgo during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in EVgo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 17.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

