Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 18,500 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 66.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,500 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in CRH were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in CRH by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in CRH during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CRH in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

CRH Stock Down 1.4 %

CRH stock opened at $79.79 on Thursday. CRH plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $88.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.07.

CRH Announces Dividend

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The construction company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.69 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that CRH plc will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.262 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of CRH from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on CRH in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.31.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

