Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Purchased by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Marriott International news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.39, for a total transaction of $856,509.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,841,063.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marriott International news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.39, for a total value of $856,509.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,841,063.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total transaction of $351,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $18,085.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,003 shares of company stock valued at $30,435,493. Company insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of MAR opened at $235.35 on Thursday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.13 and a 12 month high of $260.57. The company has a market cap of $67.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $246.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.50.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 376.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.33.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Featured Stories

