Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 7,101 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 57.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,407 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 7,101 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at $272,625,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,111,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 33.6% in the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 9,062,836 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $416,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278,252 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,353,537 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,719,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 206.8% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,947,826 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $135,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Uber Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $66.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.80 and a 200-day moving average of $65.83. The company has a market cap of $138.20 billion, a PE ratio of 77.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.07 and a 1-year high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

