Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 106.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 116.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Marriott International by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 240,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,388,000 after purchasing an additional 100,883 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MAR. Mizuho boosted their price target on Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 47,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.71, for a total value of $11,433,825.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,036 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,937.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total transaction of $351,666.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,085.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 47,109 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.71, for a total transaction of $11,433,825.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,937.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,003 shares of company stock worth $30,435,493. Insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of MAR stock opened at $235.35 on Thursday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.13 and a 52-week high of $260.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.50. The company has a market capitalization of $67.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.61.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 376.88% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.