iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth $49,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $133.15. 213,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,774,332. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $111.83 and a twelve month high of $141.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

