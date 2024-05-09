Bogart Wealth LLC Sells 64 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Bogart Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 818,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,410,000 after purchasing an additional 9,010 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 772,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,153,000 after acquiring an additional 282,319 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 697,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,813,000 after buying an additional 27,706 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,411,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 324.9% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 458,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,725,000 after purchasing an additional 350,440 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWO traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $260.83. 64,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,839. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.06. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.42 and a 1 year high of $273.76.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

