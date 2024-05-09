Bogart Wealth LLC Has $33,000 Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Bogart Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 41.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 125,516,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,774,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,337 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 21,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rollins Financial boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 57,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 8,384 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDX traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.27. 37,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,999. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.19. The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $53.32 and a 12 month high of $67.52.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.