Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) Sets New 12-Month High at $32.58

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.58 and last traded at $32.31, with a volume of 6608 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.25.
Bristow Group Stock Up 3.0 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.12 million, a PE ratio of -134.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.75.
Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Bristow Group had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $337.09 million during the quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling at Bristow Group
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bristow Group
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTOL. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Bristow Group during the third quarter valued at $137,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Bristow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Bristow Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Bristow Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Bristow Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Bristow Group
Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. The company primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue, medevac, ad hoc helicopter, fixed wing transportation, unmanned systems, and ad-hoc helicopter services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.
