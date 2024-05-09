Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) Sets New 12-Month High at $32.58

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.58 and last traded at $32.31, with a volume of 6608 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.25.

Bristow Group Stock Up 3.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.12 million, a PE ratio of -134.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.75.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Bristow Group had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $337.09 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristow Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bristow Group

In other news, EVP David F. Stepanek sold 9,033 shares of Bristow Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $236,032.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,878 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,922.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTOL. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Bristow Group during the third quarter valued at $137,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Bristow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Bristow Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Bristow Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Bristow Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bristow Group

(Get Free Report)

Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. The company primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue, medevac, ad hoc helicopter, fixed wing transportation, unmanned systems, and ad-hoc helicopter services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.

Featured Stories

