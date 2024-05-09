ABB (NYSE:ABBNY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $51.70

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $51.70 and last traded at $51.51, with a volume of 21653 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.33.

ABB Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $97.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter. ABB had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 11.21%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

About ABB

ABB Ltd provides electrification, motion, and automation solutions and products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Americas, the United States, rest of Asia, the Middle East, Africa, China, and internationally. Its Electrification segment offers renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panelboards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.