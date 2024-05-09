Airbnb’s (ABNB) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $155.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $145.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ABNB. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Airbnb from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, B. Riley Financial started coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.52.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ABNB

Airbnb Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $157.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $161.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.50. The stock has a market cap of $102.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Airbnb has a 52-week low of $103.55 and a 52-week high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. Airbnb had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 48.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total value of $11,366,824.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,545,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,683,730.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 75,500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total transaction of $11,725,905.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 146,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,695,605.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total transaction of $11,366,824.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,545,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,683,730.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 396,874 shares of company stock valued at $63,712,671. 27.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 2.3% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.