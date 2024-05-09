Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Sets New 1-Year High at $42.50

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $42.50 and last traded at $39.07, with a volume of 192307 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.35.

Several equities analysts have commented on TARS shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.38.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.85.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, COO Seshadri Neervannan sold 4,879 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $149,297.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,870.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Bryan Wahl sold 4,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $135,741.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,100.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Seshadri Neervannan sold 4,879 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $149,297.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,870.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,496 shares of company stock valued at $749,578. 11.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC raised its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 16,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 65.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

