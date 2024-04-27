Vor Biopharma’s (VOR) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Vor Biopharma from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $17.50 price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of NYSE:VOR opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $115.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of -0.36. Vor Biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.11.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.10. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vor Biopharma will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vor Biopharma stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Vor Biopharma Inc operates as a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company. Its lead product is tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), an engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) product candidate that is in phase 1/2 trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.

