Analysts Set Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Target Price at $19.33

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.33.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,457,000 after acquiring an additional 64,000 shares during the period. Krensavage Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 735,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,211,000 after acquiring an additional 47,490 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 613.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 631,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,055,000 after acquiring an additional 543,111 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 445.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 548,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,125,000 after acquiring an additional 448,201 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,253,000. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTA opened at $12.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.84. The company has a market cap of $261.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.47. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $37.75.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.40). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 187.77% and a negative return on equity of 60.38%. The company had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

