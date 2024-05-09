Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) to Issue $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.237 per share on Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Sleep Country Canada Trading Down 1.9 %

Sleep Country Canada stock traded down C$0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$26.32. The stock had a trading volume of 55,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,939. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$28.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$26.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.72, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Sleep Country Canada has a twelve month low of C$21.31 and a twelve month high of C$30.50. The firm has a market cap of C$882.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.60.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C$0.01. Sleep Country Canada had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of C$255.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$247.85 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.3407534 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on ZZZ shares. CIBC downgraded shares of Sleep Country Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$26.50 to C$33.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$28.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$28.00 to C$33.50 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$32.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sleep Country Canada

In other news, Senior Officer Craig Depratto sold 8,661 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.02, for a total transaction of C$260,003.22. Also, Senior Officer Stewart Schaefer sold 5,000 shares of Sleep Country Canada stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.22, for a total value of C$146,100.00. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company's stock.

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc retails mattress, bedding, and specialty sleep products in Canada. It offers sheets, pillows, mattresses, sleep wear, and various sleep accessories, as well as bed frames. The company also provides pillowcases, weighted blankets, mattress protectors, mattress toppers, full and platform beds, pet beds, lifestyle adjustable bases, duvets and duvet covers, pillow protectors, sleep and lounge wear, headboards, and bed frames.

