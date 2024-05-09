CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Announces $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th.

CuriosityStream has a payout ratio of -90.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect CuriosityStream to earn ($0.03) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -333.3%.

Shares of CURI traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,262. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average of $0.68. The company has a market cap of $66.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.15. CuriosityStream has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $1.55.

CuriosityStream ( NASDAQ:CURI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 32.94% and a negative net margin of 85.95%. The business had revenue of $14.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 million. On average, analysts predict that CuriosityStream will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CuriosityStream from $1.25 to $1.35 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other CuriosityStream news, major shareholder Hendricks Factual Media Llc sold 99,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $100,394.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,256,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,469,355.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 363,614 shares of company stock valued at $371,230. Corporate insiders own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video and audio programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.

