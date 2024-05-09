Insider Selling: Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) Director John Merfyn Roberts sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.76, for a total value of C$91,760.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of TSE:AEM traded up C$1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$92.14. 682,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,414,626. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of C$59.36 and a 12-month high of C$92.69. The stock has a market cap of C$45.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.57, a P/E/G ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$81.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$72.63.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.65 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.04 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 6.79%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.3972332 earnings per share for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 197.25%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AEM. Cormark decreased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$97.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$105.00 to C$104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$94.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$97.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEM

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.