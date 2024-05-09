Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Triple Flag Precious Metals has a dividend payout ratio of 36.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Triple Flag Precious Metals to earn $0.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.21 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.9%.

Get Triple Flag Precious Metals alerts:

Triple Flag Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.19. 152,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.29. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $16.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.81 and its 200 day moving average is $13.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 84.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of -0.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Triple Flag Precious Metals ( NYSE:TFPM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $51.74 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Triple Flag Precious Metals will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TFPM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $16.25 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Get Our Latest Report on TFPM

About Triple Flag Precious Metals

(Get Free Report)

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.