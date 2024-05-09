Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Issues Earnings Results

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $601.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.58 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 5.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS.
Pan American Silver Stock Performance
PAAS stock traded up $1.55 on Thursday, reaching $20.18. 6,936,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,334,467. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -67.13, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.36. Pan American Silver has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $20.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.09.
Pan American Silver Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -133.33%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Research Report on Pan American Silver
Pan American Silver Company Profile
Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Pan American Silver
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Roblox: The Bottom Just Fell Out of the Metaverse
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Airbnb Stock Plummets After Earnings, But is It a Buy?
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Uber’s Earnings Drop Is Investors Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.