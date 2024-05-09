Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Issues Earnings Results

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $601.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.58 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 5.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS.

PAAS stock traded up $1.55 on Thursday, reaching $20.18. 6,936,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,334,467. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -67.13, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.36. Pan American Silver has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $20.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -133.33%.

PAAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Pan American Silver from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Pan American Silver from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Pan American Silver from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

