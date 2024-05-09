VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $353.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.95 million. VIZIO had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 1.68%. VIZIO’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.
VIZIO Trading Down 1.3 %
VIZIO stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,184,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,681,421. VIZIO has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $11.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 69.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.58.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director David Eugene Russell sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $2,973,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,536,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,137,131.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 45.06% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
VIZIO Company Profile
VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than VIZIO
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Roblox: The Bottom Just Fell Out of the Metaverse
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Airbnb Stock Plummets After Earnings, But is It a Buy?
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Uber’s Earnings Drop Is Investors Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.