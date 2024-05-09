VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $353.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.95 million. VIZIO had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 1.68%. VIZIO’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.

VIZIO Trading Down 1.3 %

VIZIO stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,184,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,681,421. VIZIO has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $11.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 69.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David Eugene Russell sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $2,973,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,536,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,137,131.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 45.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VZIO shares. Barrington Research cut VIZIO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Roth Capital cut shares of VIZIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. B. Riley downgraded VIZIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.77.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

