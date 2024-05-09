Information Services Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (TSE:ISV)

Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Information Services Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ISV traded down C$0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$25.62. 600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,342. The company has a market cap of C$461.16 million, a PE ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$26.21 and its 200-day moving average is C$23.54. Information Services has a 52 week low of C$19.22 and a 52 week high of C$28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.89, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Information Services (TSE:ISV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Information Services had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company had revenue of C$57.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$54.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Information Services will post 1.750167 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ISV. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Information Services from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. CIBC upped their price target on Information Services from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Information Services from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Insider Transactions at Information Services

In related news, Senior Officer Katherine Hillman-Weir sold 12,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.44, for a total transaction of C$337,813.84. 30.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Information Services

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land survey services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

