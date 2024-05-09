TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

TerraVest Industries Stock Performance

Shares of TVK stock traded up C$0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$80.65. 230,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,532. TerraVest Industries has a 12-month low of C$26.41 and a 12-month high of C$82.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$64.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$50.78.

TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter. TerraVest Industries had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of C$228.09 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that TerraVest Industries will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

TerraVest Industries Company Profile

In related news, Senior Officer Marilyn Boucher bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$55.00 per share, with a total value of C$55,000.00. In other TerraVest Industries news, Senior Officer Marilyn Boucher acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$55.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,000.00. Also, Director Blair Cook sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.50, for a total transaction of C$298,000.00. Corporate insiders own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, transportation, and other markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Heating and Cooling Products (HVAC Equipment); Compressed Gas Storage and Distribution Equipment (Compressed Gas Equipment); Energy Processing Equipment (Processing Equipment); and Service.

