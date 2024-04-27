Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $396.09.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MOH shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Molina Healthcare from $437.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $440.00 to $410.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $406.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total transaction of $273,066.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,688,220.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total transaction of $5,798,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,531 shares in the company, valued at $14,121,423.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total value of $273,066.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,688,220.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,711 shares of company stock worth $6,472,517 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOH opened at $342.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $391.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $371.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Molina Healthcare has a 1 year low of $266.35 and a 1 year high of $423.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.47.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 23.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

