Shell (NYSE:SHEL) vs. Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC) Head-To-Head Survey

Shell (NYSE:SHEL) and Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Shell has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sable Offshore has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.6% of Shell shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.2% of Sable Offshore shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Shell shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of Sable Offshore shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shell 0 2 1 0 2.33 Sable Offshore 0 0 1 0 3.00

Shell presently has a consensus price target of $67.00, indicating a potential downside of 8.57%. Sable Offshore has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 89.39%. Given Sable Offshore’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sable Offshore is more favorable than Shell.

Profitability

This table compares Shell and Sable Offshore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shell 5.99% 14.69% 6.79% Sable Offshore N/A N/A -42.39%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Shell and Sable Offshore’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shell $323.18 billion 0.73 $19.36 billion $5.66 12.95 Sable Offshore N/A N/A -$32.18 million N/A N/A

Shell has higher revenue and earnings than Sable Offshore.

Summary

Shell beats Sable Offshore on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market. The company also markets and trades natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), crude oil, electricity, carbon-emission rights; and markets and sells LNG as a fuel for heavy-duty vehicles. In addition, it trades in and refines crude oil and other feed stocks, such as low-carbon fuels, lubricants, bitumen, sulphur, gasoline, diesel, aviation fuel, and marine fuel; produces and sells petrochemicals for industrial use; and manages oil sands activities. Further, the company produces base chemicals comprising ethylene, propylene, and aromatics, as well as intermediate chemicals, such as styrene monomer, propylene oxide, solvents, detergent alcohols, ethylene oxide, and ethylene glycol. Additionally, it generates electricity through wind and solar resources; produces and sells hydrogen; and provides electric vehicle charging services. The company was formerly known as Royal Dutch Shell plc and changed its name to Shell plc in January 2022. Shell plc was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Sable Offshore

Sable Offshore Corp. engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in the United States. It operates through three platforms located offshore California and an onshore processing facility comprised of 16 federal leases across approximately 76,000 acres. The company was formerly known as Flame Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Sable Offshore Corp. in February 2024. Sable Offshore Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

