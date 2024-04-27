Analysts Set Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) PT at $103.58

Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.73.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CHK shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 6.2% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 90.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CHK opened at $92.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.52. Chesapeake Energy has a fifty-two week low of $72.84 and a fifty-two week high of $92.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.16.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.89. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.66%.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

