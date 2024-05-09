SLERF (SLERF) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $44.81 Million

SLERF (SLERF) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. One SLERF token can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000479 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SLERF has a total market capitalization of $146.00 million and $44.81 million worth of SLERF was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SLERF has traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SLERF Profile

SLERF’s total supply is 499,997,750 tokens. The official website for SLERF is www.slerf.wtf/raids. SLERF’s official Twitter account is @slerfsol.

SLERF Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SLERF (SLERF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. SLERF has a current supply of 499,997,750. The last known price of SLERF is 0.30044271 USD and is down -2.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $49,473,958.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.slerf.wtf/raids.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SLERF directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SLERF should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SLERF using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

