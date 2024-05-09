BinaryX (BNX) One Day Volume Hits $210,400.04

BinaryX (BNX) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. One BinaryX token can currently be purchased for $97.11 or 0.00159198 BTC on major exchanges. BinaryX has a total market cap of $470.76 million and approximately $210,400.04 worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BinaryX has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BinaryX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About BinaryX

BinaryX’s genesis date was May 6th, 2021. BinaryX’s total supply is 6,214,825 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,847,947 tokens. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BinaryX is www.binaryx.pro?cmc.

BinaryX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX emerges as a nexus between gaming and cryptos, functioning as a crypto gaming and an IGO platform. It nurtures gamefi projects providing infrastructural aid, a DAO governance framework and community engagement channels. Notable among its game offerings is CyberDragon, where players navigate a vibrant virtual realm, battling challenges and accumulating rare treasures, with tokens contributed amassing in a treasure trove, claimable by victorious players. The platform’s native token, $BNX, is integral to its ecosystem, facilitating community governance, regular airdrops, in-game utilities, event rewards, and participation in new game launches. By locking $BNX tokens, players can unlock exclusive assets and rewards, embodying BinaryX’s commitment to creating a rewarding, interactive gaming ecosystem. Through its offerings, BinaryX not only enhances the gaming experience but also supports game developers, driving forward the blockchain gaming industry.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BinaryX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BinaryX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BinaryX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BinaryX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.