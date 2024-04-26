Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $36.64 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 259,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,193 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 2.0% of Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $36,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 2,087 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 22,542 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 10.4 %

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $16.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $174.45. The stock had a trading volume of 15,233,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,058,799. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.51. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.42 and a 12-month high of $176.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $3,541,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,303,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,516,961.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $3,541,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,303,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,516,961.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total transaction of $127,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,991 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,043.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,339 shares of company stock worth $36,377,482 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

