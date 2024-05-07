Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.90-5.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.16. Sempra also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.60-4.90 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sempra from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sempra from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Sempra from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $82.14.

Sempra Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SRE traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,585,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,929,162. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $63.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.82. The stock has a market cap of $46.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Diana L. Day sold 3,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $280,353.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,105.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 50,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $3,595,856.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Diana L. Day sold 3,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $280,353.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,105.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 122,432 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,035. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

