First Eagle Investment Management LLC Buys New Holdings in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.12% of American Vanguard at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of American Vanguard during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,370,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in American Vanguard by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 338,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 76,782 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in American Vanguard in the 3rd quarter valued at $324,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in American Vanguard by 11.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,612,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,619,000 after purchasing an additional 163,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 89.6% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 539,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 255,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Vanguard

In other American Vanguard news, Director Steven D. Macicek purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.01 per share, for a total transaction of $76,585.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,496.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Ulrich Trogele bought 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $159,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 209,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,415. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven D. Macicek acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.01 per share, with a total value of $76,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,496.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVD. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of American Vanguard from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of American Vanguard from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Vanguard in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

American Vanguard Price Performance

AVD opened at $9.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $254.71 million, a P/E ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.05. American Vanguard Co. has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $18.38.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $135.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.20 million. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 1.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

American Vanguard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 26th. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

American Vanguard Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, soil health, plant nutrition, molluscicides, growth regulators, soil fumigants, and biorationals in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

