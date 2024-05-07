Needham & Company LLC Increases OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Price Target to $42.00

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on KIDS. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial downgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

OrthoPediatrics stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.01. 286,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,794. The company has a market cap of $832.89 million, a P/E ratio of -38.03 and a beta of 1.16. OrthoPediatrics has a twelve month low of $23.10 and a twelve month high of $48.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.67 and a 200-day moving average of $28.98.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 14.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $37.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 million. Sell-side analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph W. Hauser sold 2,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $81,458.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,195.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other OrthoPediatrics news, CFO Fred Hite sold 3,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $88,150.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,446.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph W. Hauser sold 2,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $81,458.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,195.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,253 shares of company stock valued at $477,375 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIDS. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 16,283.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 3,151.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 136.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. 69.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, engages in designing, developing, and marketing anatomically appropriate implants, instruments, and specialized braces for children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers pediatric trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

