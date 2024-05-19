American National Bank Acquires New Holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Ferguson by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 542,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,318,000 after buying an additional 29,396 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 807.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 12,915 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,274,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after buying an additional 8,395 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Ferguson by 491.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 220,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,569,000 after acquiring an additional 183,199 shares during the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson Trading Down 0.5 %

FERG stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $210.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,120,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,725. Ferguson plc has a 12-month low of $142.27 and a 12-month high of $224.86. The firm has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $215.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Ferguson had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.74%.

Ferguson Profile

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.