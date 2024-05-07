Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.68 to $0.74 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $230 million to $235 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $241.89 million.
Novanta Stock Up 2.6 %
NOVT traded up $4.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.40. The company had a trading volume of 131,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,774. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 79.38 and a beta of 1.35. Novanta has a one year low of $111.20 and a one year high of $187.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The business had revenue of $211.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.90 million. Novanta had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novanta will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity at Novanta
Novanta Company Profile
Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides precision medicine and manufacturing, medical solutions, and robotics and automation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Medicine and Manufacturing, Medical Solutions, and Robotics and Automation.
