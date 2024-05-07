V2X (NYSE:VVX) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.85-4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.10-4.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.15 billion.

V2X Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of VVX traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.33. The company had a trading volume of 69,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,561. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.90 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.78. V2X has a 52-week low of $37.04 and a 52-week high of $56.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. V2X had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that V2X will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VVX. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of V2X in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of V2X in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

About V2X

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

