Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.77

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.77 and traded as high as $2.80. Acasti Pharma shares last traded at $2.70, with a volume of 15,108 shares changing hands.

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Acasti Pharma Trading Down 2.5 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.77.

Acasti Pharma Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for rare and orphan diseases in Canada. The company's lead product candidate is the GTX-104, an intravenous infusion to treat subarachnoid hemorrhage. It also develops GTX-102, an oral mucosal spray for the treatment of ataxia-telangiectasia; and GTX-101, a topical bioadhesive film-forming bupivacaine spray for postherpetic neuralgia.

