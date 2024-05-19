Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.77

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.77 and traded as high as $2.80. Acasti Pharma shares last traded at $2.70, with a volume of 15,108 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACST
Acasti Pharma Trading Down 2.5 %
About Acasti Pharma
Acasti Pharma Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for rare and orphan diseases in Canada. The company's lead product candidate is the GTX-104, an intravenous infusion to treat subarachnoid hemorrhage. It also develops GTX-102, an oral mucosal spray for the treatment of ataxia-telangiectasia; and GTX-101, a topical bioadhesive film-forming bupivacaine spray for postherpetic neuralgia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Acasti Pharma
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Acasti Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acasti Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.