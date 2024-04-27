UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”

Citigroup lowered shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of UBS Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of UBS Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of UBS Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of UBS Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

UBS Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $27.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.27 billion, a PE ratio of 3.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. UBS Group has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $32.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.64 and its 200-day moving average is $28.28.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The bank reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.18). UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 43.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that UBS Group will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

UBS Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.228 per share. This is an increase from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.45%.

Institutional Trading of UBS Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 11.2% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

