22,414 Shares in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Purchased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,777,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 535,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,852,000 after purchasing an additional 166,778 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 7,574 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 67,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 24,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $45.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.07. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.67 and a 12 month high of $53.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.00 and its 200 day moving average is $45.12.

Rush Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.17%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jody Pollard sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $543,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,777 shares in the company, valued at $134,073.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Rush Enterprises Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

